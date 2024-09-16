Jennifer Williams Is Married Again!

Getty

Basketball Wives LA star Jennifer Williams is married. The reality television star finally married her fiancé, Christian Gold, in Paris over the weekend. The couple’s ceremony was intimate and attended by close family and friends.

Williams, 48, chose an unconventional wedding dress, a pink gown and veil. In a video circulating social media, Williams and Gold, 30, are seen walking onto a yacht while what appears to be guests cheer them on. Williams wore a white sequin dress, and her hair was in a bun with a wavy side swoop. Her now-husband wore a white tuxedo that complemented his wife’s dress.

Some celebrities who attended the event and shared snippets of their stories included Angela Yee and reality television producer Carlos King.

Last week, the couple made headlines when Gold was arrested for violating probation. While the judge gave him the go-ahead to attend his wedding in Paris, he is required to serve the remainder of his 15-day sentence. Gold’s criminal background (he was previously in prison and served 30 months for a false imprisonment charge) caused quite a ruckus among Williams and her cast members, but she’s sticking to her man.

The newlyweds got engaged just over a year ago, in August 2023, and hard launched their relationship a few months prior.

“Future Mrs… 💎❤️,” Williams posted in an Instagram post showing off the rock during the time she got engaged.

The couple also has a YouTube channel, Life with Jennifer & CG, where they discuss love and relationships.

“We are Jennifer & CG, a couple in love who met at a very transformative time for us both and have been inseparable ever since. Our relationship has been filled with pure love, peace, and happiness. We have a bond that can’t be broken because of how strong our foundation is,” they wrote in the ‘about’ section of their channel.

This is Williams’ second marriage. She was previously married to former NBA player Eric Williams for ten years, and they had no kids together.