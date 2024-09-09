Jennifer Williams' Fiancé, Christian Gold, Arrested And Sentenced Ahead Of Paris Wedding

Getty

Instead of being in a festive mood, Basketball Wives personality Jennifer Williams might be on edge ahead of her wedding. Her fiancé, Christian Gold, violated his probation and was jailed just a week before their wedding. The couple is set to get married on September 14th in Paris.

Williams stood by her husband-to-be when he was sentenced for the probation violation. Luckily, the judge made an exception, saying Gold was allowed to serve two days in jail and then travel to his wedding in Paris on the 14th. However, after the wedding, Gold must return to DeKalb County to spend the rest of his time behind bars. Yes, this means there likely won’t be an immediate honeymoon for the couple.

In terms of what Gold was on probation for, he served 30 months for a false imprisonment charge and was released in 2018.

The recent arrest was seemingly triggered by the couple’s international travel in July. They went to Italy and Switzerland and shared their trips on social media, which some believe may have given them away.

Gold was also in trouble for not paying the $12,500 in restitution he owed his victim. However, he settled that debt on Friday during his court appearance.

The couple went public with their relationship for the first time in June 2023 when Williams wished Gold a happy birthday via Instagram. By August 2023, the couple was engaged and getting ready to become one. Williams, 48, showed off her pear-shaped engagement ring in an Instagram post with the caption, “Future Mrs… 💎❤️.”

Before Gold, Williams dated Jelani Harrison, but they broke up in 2022. She was also married to ex-husband and former NBA star Eric Williams, whom she divorced in 2010 after ten years of matrimony.