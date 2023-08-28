Jennifer Williams Of ‘Basketball Wives’ Is Engaged

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams, 48, is about to become a Mrs. again. The reality TV star recently said “yes” to her investor bae Christian Gold’s proposal.

“Future Mrs… 💎❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram caption under a picture showing off a huge sparkly rock. She also posted a meme with the words, “Don’t be shocked when life starts to get good” alongside the photo.

The couple have shared their love publicly over the past few month through pictures, including snippets of their baecations, and also via birthday wishes. In June, Williams wished her soon-to-be-husband a happy birthday as he turned 30.

“Happy birthday to the one. This picture describes us, pure bliss. I pray God continues to bless you on this trip around the sun. Wishing you peace, love and many more blessings. I love you ❤️” she wrote in a caption.

They also started a YouTube channel together called “Life With Jennifer & CG,” on YouTube in June. the description of their YouTube channel says, “We are Jennifer & CG, a couple in love who met at a very transformative time for us both and have been inseparable ever since. Our relationship has been filled with pure love, peace and happiness. We have a bond that can’t be broken because of how strong our foundation is.”

The two met on a Friday in December when she was hanging out with a friend at his new apartment building. They went to the rooftop and she encountered Christian, who was a mutual friend of Armani.

“I wasn’t even in the market looking for a relationship because I just felt like it wasn’t time yet,” Gold said on their YouTube channel. “I was in a place of healing. I’m still in a place of healing. I saw her sitting there and I was just like, ‘aw man be good.'”

“We were just having good conversation amongst everybody and it also felt like him and I were talking and connecting,” she added. “You know when you have laser eyes for one person?”

The two shared a hug when she decided to head home and once they were back in their own spaces, they both text Armani asking about the other. Later that week they linked up at Nobu’s restaurant and talked for five hours. That was the beginning for the pair.

Williams has been married before. Her ex-husband is former NBA player Eric Williams and their marriage ended in 2011 after a 10-year run. One of the most infamous and disappointing moments for the couple while featured on Basketball Wives was when the former NBA player launched a drink in her face during a dispute. The two had no children together.