Baecations And Italian Getaways: The Best Of Black Celeb Travel In June

Summer is officially here, and you know what that means: Flights are being booked and PTO is being taken, honey. Should you need some inspiration for locales to visit this season as you prepare to get free, the stars have plenty to share. They’ve been all over, decompressing in the Hamptons, enjoying fashion and fine dining in Italy, taking in a baecation in the Caribbean, going on an adventure in Dubai and more. June has been quite a busy month already for stars traveling, taking to the friendly skies to enjoy new experiences, as well as rest and relaxation. Take a peek at who has been going where this month.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The Carters enjoyed some time in the sun, and on the water, in the Hamptons. Bey snapped some super cute, and stylish, images of them boating with a good drink and even better vibes.

Angela Simmons

Ang took to the UAE with her son, Sutton Jr., and her man, Yo Gotti, to take in the beauty of Dubai. She pet lions, hung with a monkey, went for a swim, hit the dunes and ingratiated herself in the local culture with her favorite fellas.

Keke Palmer

This month’s mommy-and-me trip was courtesy of Keke Palmer, who visited Rome with her 1-year-old son Leodis. They saw some of the major sights, but also hit the zoo and the museum with family.

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

This sexy pair had some alone time (they have their young son, Xi) and used it to vacation in the Bahamas. They did the popular kayak photo shoot, which is done with the help of a drone, and made sure they got both some sweet and spicy pics.

Justin Jefferson

During the off-season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took off to Rome with his family, including his mom, who he had some super sweet one-on-one time with. They tried out a cooking class in the home of a local, rode around in a classic droptop Fiat, and made some very cool memories with help from GetYourGuide.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

In celebration of the wedding of former NBA star Rajon Rondo and LaToia Fitzgerald, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma and his model love Winnie Harlow jetted off to Lake Como, Italy. But once the big event was done, the couple stayed behind to hang with their friends and take in the beauty of their surroundings in Northern Italy.

Serena Williams

The tennis legend has been hanging out in Europe for the different fashion week presentations, but we love that she took some time from shows (including walking in Vogue World in Paris), to enjoy some stunning architecture and history in Milan as a “tourist.”

Skai Jackson

The actress and beauty looked like a dream while enjoying Rome. According to the 22-year-old, it’s going to be a “European summer” for her.

Gabrielle Union

Gabi left husband Dwyane and the kids at home to enjoy some fun in Cannes, France this month and we love to see it! Fans joked that perhaps she had too much fun after she stumbled while trying to pose next to a colorful art piece shaped into a bull (see the last slide).