Keke Palmer And Son Leodis Take Rome! 

Actress and singer Keke Palmer is enjoying her mommy era to the fullest. The 30-year-old shared candid moments from a recent adventure with her son, Leodis. The two went to Rome and enjoyed various fun activities, ranging from the zoo to the museum to sightseeing in the city, which is rich in culture.

She didn’t go on the trip alone—it was a family affair that included her sister Loreal Chanel Palmer, too.

Some of the images Keke shared on her Instagram page include herself and Leodis at the museum poking their heads through an astronaut cutout, her cute and cool baby wearing yellow sunglasses, and him sitting in a truck at the steering wheel with an older cousin.

The Emmy-winning actress gave fans a breakdown of her trip highlights in a caption underneath the series of photos, starting by saying, “Me and my baby went to ROME!”

She shared that she also had a big surprise for Loreal during the trip.

“My sister @lorealchanelll (who has a new book out! Check it out! #KeepLiving) has been in Europe studying abroad, my younger sister @lawrenciaapalmerr did as well the year prior. It was cool to go and celebrate them,” she wrote. “I surprised my older sister by bringing her three kids! She had no idea they were coming!!!”

The tenth item on the list was Palmer admiring a note she got from an airline attendant on Delta Airlines, thanking her for her “amazing spirit and true Virgo energy.”

Palmer has expressed how much she loves motherhood every chance she gets. The mom also makes the most of every holiday, doing adorable photo shoots with Leodis, including for Halloween and Easter. She’s also done some beautiful photo shoots with him, just because. The little cutie is Palmer’s first child, and she had him while in a relationship with former partner Darius Jackson.