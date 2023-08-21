5 Sweet Moments Of Keke Palmer And Her Baby, Leodis

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer is a mother, but we already knew this. The undeniable multi-hyphenate talent and “It girl” continue raising the bar throughout the entertainment industry. She just starred in longtime friend and fellow entertainer Usher’s new music video for his single, “Boyfriend,” Now she graces our September/October 2023 cover as the ultimate covergirl and muse to namesake designer Sergio Hudson.

On top of that, she’s a glowing momma to baby son, Leodis Allerton. Since her birth to her first child, Leodis Andrelton Jackson, in February of this year, Palmer’s undergone a massive glow-up, and we’re here for it! When speaking of motherhood, in a recent cover story with The Cut, Palmer said she feels “more powerful” after having her baby and embraces her “big boss” era.

This big boss era spills into motherhood, as she’s been more open about feeling even more comfortable in her skin and empowered to love her body more than ever before. “I will be honest, before my son, I was very weight conscious, and even still, I was considered somewhat ‘fit’; however, I didn’t always feel it!” Palmer wrote in an Instagram caption about her close relationship with her trainer.

Whatever season she’s in, Palmer will continue to put her son, Leodis, first, as he’s her top priority. Check out several cute moments of Palmer and her son shared on Instagram.

Listening to baby giggles while giving kisses:

Singing her rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely”:

This epic Mother’s Day photoshoot:

A beautiful stroll with baby Leo:

Their hilarious mommy and son video series: