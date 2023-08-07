In Case You Missed It: Vice President Kamala Harris Wears LaQuan Smith, June Ambrose Wears Sergio Hudson, And More 

Getty Images

This weekend was filled with quite a few eventful looks and new collections from fashion houses we love. Two prominent icons wore Black-owned brands over the weekend– these women are formidable forces in their own right, one being the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Keke Palmer’s interview with her just shows that she always has a joyful spirit, and this weekend proved that she also has impeccable taste. June Ambrose, one of our favorite stylists and culture shifters, showed up and showed out in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. And one of our favorite vivacious models, Precious Lee, gave us body, as Megan Thee Stallion would say, for a campaign like no other.

Below let these looks give you outfit inspiration for your next event.

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears LaQuan Smith To The Renaissance World Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a custom gold button-up by LaQuan Smith, who is having a phenomenal year – Smith is set to show during New York Fashion Week this season. The Vice President is, of course, a Bey stan, how could she not be? Supporting Black designers and Black women is something that the Vice President is known for. Her Renaissance look consisted of white trousers and pointed toe heels that matched her sparkly top.

June Ambrose Wears Sergio Hudson To The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Hip-hop and style savant June Ambrose recently wore a matching plaid set by Sergio Hudson. Her weekend look perfectly displays her impeccable fashion choices. Hudon is also set to show during New York Fashion Week this season and is, of course, winning this year as well. He’s been able to design pieces for the Renaissance Tour, a dream come true for any Black designer. Hudson’s work is both enthralling and captivating. Ambrose accessorized her look with magenta Brian Atwood heels topped off with an oversized custom blue Knicks hat by KHIA TULLAÉ to the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop at NASDAQ.

Precious Lee Stuns In Savage X Fenty’s “Haute” Campaign

Have you ever seen someone look so good? Precious Lee’s career is prolific at this point. The girl is booked and busy on the runway, in Drake’s music video, and now this campaign for Savage x Fenty. Lee’s confidence and poise is what truly makes her a model to watch. She’s on the rise and even at the top, I’m sure there are still barriers for her to break. The collection’s lingerie consists of lace bodysuits in a few sultry colors and are made to be inclusive from sizes XS to 4X. Some pieces from the “Haute” campaign are already available on savagexfenty.com.