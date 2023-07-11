Keke Palmer On Loving Her New Body After Baby: ‘I’ve Gotten So Much More Powerful’

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keke Palmer is on a cover girl streak and one of her latest features is for The Cut magazine. During the intimate interview, Palmer, 29, shared honest thoughts about her self-image, her body, and motherhood. When the interviewer asked her about the headspace she’s in regarding all three topics, she replied, “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious.”

She continued, “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

The interviewer was sure to touch on her recent relationship drama, which was an unwanted viral moment. Her son Leo’s father, Darius Jackson, called himself trying to publicly shame her for the outfit she wore to an Usher concert, but the internet wasn’t having it.

Palmer was asked what advice she has for the other moms hyping her up online right now.

“Do you, new moms. Do you,” she said. “Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

The former Nickelodeon actress gave birth to her first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February this year. He came almost two years after Palmer and Jackson started dating.

The multi-hyphenate said being in the public eye, she always aimed to stay slim and fit. However, with Leodis came extra weight she’s learning to embrace.

“After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before,” she said.

“I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, ‘Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child.’ It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace,” she added.

“My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we’re growing and we are changing. It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me.”

We are thankful to have a front row seat to this big boss era and see what it means for a woman to walk into her power during one of the most transitionary periods of her life.