Sweet Photos Of Keke Palmer And Her Mom

Alberto Rodriguez/Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Behold, a box-office queen!

Keke Palmer is basking in the joy of having the number one film at the box office this week, as the Jordan Peele horror Nope, which she stars in, had people flocking to theaters all weekend. It’s a big win for the actress, who has been working hard in the industry for more than 20 years and is finally getting the leading lady limelight she deserves on the big screen.

She’s been doing that work with help of her mother, Sharon Palmer, who helped her get her first role, in Barbershop 2, going out of her way to find her daughter an agent and to get an audition tape into the right hands. She’s continued to be a force in her daughter’s life because she is her current manager.

“I did it so she could go to college,” she shared last year about her motivation to support her daughter as she navigated the entertainment industry. “I never expected any of this. I didn’t do it for money or fame. It was college. I wanted her to go to college. I wanted my kids to go to college. And I wanted them to have a better life.”

The two have a very tight-knit relationship, with Keke even crediting her mom for being where she gets the confidence we so love to see her exhibit on camera and via social media.

“I’m not always confident but mostly I like to have confidence by myself,” she told the ladies of The Talk earlier this year. “If you knew my mom, you would immediately know where because after the movie [Alice], my mom was like, “That was a clinic in acting! I’m letting you know, they can do a sermon in school about what you did!”

For all the jokes she has about her mom’s enthusiasm, Keke is grateful for the support and sacrifices made both by her mom Sharon, and her dad, Larry.

“My parents gave up everything for me. I will work till I can’t no more to assure that their sacrifices weren’t in vain,” she wrote on Twitter in February. “The generational curses shall be overturned in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit! -Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer”

We love her love for her family. With that in mind, and the fact that she’s been trending all week, check out a few photos of the new box-office queen and her favorite girl — her mom. An added bonus, you there are a few images that include her siblings and her doting dad, too!