Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keke Palmer, 29, has been doing tons of media runs lately to promote her recently released visual album, Big Boss, and we’re not mad at it. During her latest interview with Terrell Grice, she filled him in on how she met her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Palmer started by sharing that she and Darius met “casually” at an Insecure afterparty Diddy threw with Issa Rae, the creator of the show.

“I had just done the show, and his brother worked on the show,” Palmer started. “And so, you know, I see his brother around a lot, and I’m like, ‘who that is with you? I see you at the parties, but you ain’t never brought him with you.’ And he was like, ‘oh, that’s my little brother,’ and I was like, ‘oh, little brother.’”

The brother in question is actor Sarunas Jackson who played Dro on the HBO series. After the actress questioned Sarunas about Darius, she said her best friend encouraged her to make the first move by asking him if he wanted a drink.

She accepted her bestie’s challenge and asked Darius if he wanted to take a shot.

“So when I walked up to him, I was not looking for love. I was looking for a roster. You understand? And so I was like, he fits the physical bill,” she said.

“He’s such a sweetheart. And I think what I saw, you know, was just that he’s just a sweet guy.”

Jackson and Palmer went public with their romance in August 2021 after meeting at the Insecure bash in June. He spilled the beans first in a super sweet birthday post at the time.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” he wrote in his birthday tribute. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

The multi-talented singer and actress also gushed about her man in October 2021.

“Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me,” she wrote.

The cute couple welcomed their first child, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, into the world in the month of love on February 25.