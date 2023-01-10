Keke Palmer Reveals An Ethereal Image From Her Maternity Shoot

Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post.

In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. 🤣🤣🤣”

Palmer can be seen posing in a yellow-green flowy cloth wrapped around her body and revealing her glowing bump. Photographer David LaChapelle orchestrated the shoot. He’s worked with Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Elizabeth Taylor, and is known for his fashion portraits of celebrities.

She continued in her caption, “Behold, a mother, a father, and the blessed baby we await in pure awe. The greatest gift from above we could ever dream. We can’t wait to meet you little one! We are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

Keke also gave shout-outs to people who helped her pull the stunning shoot together. “Thank you so much, @nickiminaj, for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! Thank you, @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!” she wrote.

The actress also gave us a pregnancy slay at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4. She wore a silver sequin gown and rocked long twists for the evening. Palmer also didn’t go home empty-handed—she won best supporting actress for the sci-fi western thriller Nope, written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele.

“Such a cool night. thank you again to the New York Film Critics Circle for this honor,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Thank you @jordanpeele for that incredible introduction. i really am so grateful for the way you appreciate my artistry 🥹. as i’ve continued to grow i sometimes wasn’t sure if there was a “place” for all the things i do or want(ed) to do but, i just kept doing me cause that’s all i could do. loving and leaning deeper into my passion. and as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it…. u know the rest 😆!”

The award-winning actress continued, “I am just happy to be surrounded by people that love the craft as I do, and want to continue to push their boundaries. thank you for seeing me JP, and giving me the honor of portraying a character as dynamic as emerald, you are an icon.”

Palmer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she’s been dating since 2021. He recently thanked 2022 for ‘giving him a family.’