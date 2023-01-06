Keke Palmer Shares Pictures And Reflections From Her Recent Babymoon

Keke Palmer is glowing, and her recent babymoon could be why. Palmer, 29, told her Instagram followers that her babymoon was in ‘full effect.’ The former Disney star went on what looked like a serene getaway with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

“I’m proud of myself for resting this trip,” Palmer wrote in her caption. “I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely, so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest.”

The Nope star continued, “I will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using 😆🥴. && instead, i’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, I can.”

Anytime is a good time to rest, but Keke has a bun in the oven, so it’s an especially good time. The award-winning actress announced she was pregnant on an episode of Saturday Night Live in early December. She’ll be having her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

In Palmer’s reflections, she says she has spent ‘many seasons sacrificing’ and is ok with that. “I learned that from my father. Both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am and that will never change. but every season we are meant to embrace something new,”

“This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️💁🏾‍♀️- 🤣) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool.”

She continued, “The point is, everything that’s going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy, be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers, and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”

Drive is certainly one of many admirable qualities Palmer has. The actress joined the Disney team at 12 years old when she was featured in the movie Jump In! From 2008 to 2011, she played a lead role in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP. She has since been featured in myriad movies, maintaining her career for over a decade.

Keke and her beau started dating each other in May 2021. They reportedly met at a Memorial Day party hosted by Diddy and Issa Rae. They went public with their relationship in August 2021.