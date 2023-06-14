Keke Palmer Calls Out Houston Airport For ‘Breast Milk Discrimination’

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keke Palmer was not a happy mother a few days ago and she expressed her frustration on Twitter. The new boy mom had an unpleasant experience at Houston airport regarding her breast milk.

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” the star wrote in a tweet. “I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢.”

Many of us who travel know that normal hand baggage liquid rules state that you can’t carry liquid through security that exceeds 100ml. However, in 2016, the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Act was passed, making it easier for people with breast milk and the likes to get through airport checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration also known as TSA, says, “Formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler food (to include puree pouches) in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage and do not need to fit within a quart-sized bag.” Reason being, they’re considered medically necessary liquids. Considering breast milk is allowed, it’s unclear why Houston airport threatened to throw Palmer’s supply away. It could be because some agents aren’t aware of the rule or perhaps she didn’t inform them when going through security that she had it. Either way, following proper testing, no one’s milk should be thrown away.

A few mothers have called TSA out about this over the past year, including Emily Calandrelli, host of Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab who went through a similar experience as Palmer and is currently working with Congress to address the issue. As of last year, a bipartisan bill was introduced to provide better protection for parents traveling with breast milk. The bill was reintroduced this year.

Having your breast milk tossed out must be a frustrating experience considering how tasking pumping milk can be. Some women also struggle with supply, so throwing that much milk away can be a nightmare.

Palmer has been a mother (to a baby in the flesh) since February 25 when her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson was born. Aside from this hiccup, which is often part of the motherhood journey, the former Nickelodeon actress is enjoying raising her little tot with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

During a recent appearance at the MET Gala (where sis slayed!) she spoke on how she’s enjoying this chapter of her life.

“I just I’m enjoying life,” Palmer said of her experience with motherhood. “I’m very grateful. I have so much to be thankful for and so I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of it.”