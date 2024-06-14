NFL Star Justin Jefferson Went On The Sweetest Mother-Son Trip To Rome

Pip Cowley

If you follow athletes on social media, then you probably know that during the offseason, it’s prime time to see the world with their entourage, their girlfriends or their wives. But one NFL player decided to go against the grain and enjoy a getaway with his favorite girl — his mother.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took a trip to Rome with his mom, dad, and brother with help from the popular global marketplace for travel experiences, GetYourGuide. GetYourGuide is collaborating with athlete investment firm Patricof Co. and its many sportsmen to give the inside scoop on how to travel like a pro this summer. Jefferson is an investor in the travel app.

As part of the itinerary, mother and son enjoyed some quality together, partaking in gelatos and other Italian food staples, appreciating a pasta-making experience and taking in a rooftop opera show. Other epic experiences included a private tour of the Vatican and rolling around seeing the city in a vintage Italian car.

“Traveling as a family is very important,” said mom Elaine during a recap video of their trip by GetYourGuide. “I feel like we’ve become closer together.”

Rome, according to GetYourGuide, is their hottest destination right now for experiences being booked this summer. (It’s also #4 on Google for most flights booked right now!)

For those who want a vintage Fiat 500 tour, a Papal Palace and Gardens tour, the chance to take a cooking class in the home of a local, to enjoy a sunset opera, or to get your own one-of-a-kind tour of the Vatican (which is actually affordable), you can find Jefferson’s itinerary over at GetYourGuide.

“This trip, definitely unforgettable,” the star receiver said. “So what’s next?”