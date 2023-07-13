Home

Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 ESPYS

All the stars from sports to music were serving on the red carpet.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

The ESPYS red carpet was electrifying to watch last night. The combination of Hollywood glamour with the thrill of sports is what the ESPYS delivered. As athletes and celebrities gathered to honor the best of the season, the red carpet showed that athletes can also dress to impress. Tailored suits and bedazzled gowns graced the red carpet. From Coco Jones‘ velvet emerald cutout gown to LeBron James‘s spiffy suit, the night overflowed with style. While menswear can sometimes feel repetitive and bland, with suits being the go-to choice for red carpets, athletes like Jonathan Kuminga stood out by playing with patterns in their suits.

Some fun duos on the red carpet pleasantly surprised us with their style. Father-and-son duo 2 Chainz and King Halo, as well as couples Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow, and Bianca Belair and Montez, impressed us with their matching outfits and energy. Standout stars like Quavo and H.E.R. showcased their own unique styles, redefining what a red carpet look entails these days.

Take a look below at all our favorite looks from this star-studded night.

