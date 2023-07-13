Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 ESPYS

The ESPYS red carpet was electrifying to watch last night. The combination of Hollywood glamour with the thrill of sports is what the ESPYS delivered. As athletes and celebrities gathered to honor the best of the season, the red carpet showed that athletes can also dress to impress. Tailored suits and bedazzled gowns graced the red carpet. From Coco Jones‘ velvet emerald cutout gown to LeBron James‘s spiffy suit, the night overflowed with style. While menswear can sometimes feel repetitive and bland, with suits being the go-to choice for red carpets, athletes like Jonathan Kuminga stood out by playing with patterns in their suits.

Some fun duos on the red carpet pleasantly surprised us with their style. Father-and-son duo 2 Chainz and King Halo, as well as couples Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow, and Bianca Belair and Montez, impressed us with their matching outfits and energy. Standout stars like Quavo and H.E.R. showcased their own unique styles, redefining what a red carpet look entails these days.

Take a look below at all our favorite looks from this star-studded night.

01 H.E.R. At The 2023 ESPYS H.E.R. at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

02 Damar Hamlin At The 2023 ESPYS – Backstage Damar Hamlin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

03 Jordan Adeyemi At The 2023 ESPYS Jordan Adeyemi at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

04 LeBron James At The 2023 ESPYS LeBron James at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

05 Ari Chambers At The 2023 ESPYS Ari Chambers at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

06 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope And McKenzie Caldwell Pope At The 2023 ESPYS Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (L) and McKenzie Caldwell Pope at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

07 Renee Montgomery At The 2023 ESPYS Renee Montgomery at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

08 Claressa Shields At The 2023 ESPYS Claressa Shields at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

09 King Halo And 2 Chainz At The 2023 ESPYS King Halo and 2 Chainz at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

10 Jon Jones At The 2023 ESPYS Jon Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

11 Terrell Owens At The 2023 ESPYS Terrell Owens at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

12 Quavo At The 2023 ESPYS Quavo at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

13 Ego Nwodim At The 2023 ESPYS Ego Nwodim at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

14 Coco Jones At The 2023 ESPYS Coco Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

15 Terron Armstead At The 2023 ESPYS Terron Armstead at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

16 Darrell Taylor At The 2023 ESPYS Darrell Taylor at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

17 Jonathan Kuminga At The 2023 ESPYS Jonathan Kuminga at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

18 Alexis Morris At The 2023 ESPYS Alexis Morris at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

19 Jerry Jacobs At The 2023 ESPYS Jerry Jacobs at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

20 Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow At The 2023 ESPYS Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

21 Justin Jefferson At The 2023 ESPYS Justin Jefferson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

22 Monica McNutt At The 2023 ESPYS Monica McNutt at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

23 Bianca Belair and Montez Ford At The 2023 ESPYS Bianca Belair and Montez Ford at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

24 MJ Acosta At The 2023 ESPYS MJ Acosta at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)