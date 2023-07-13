Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 ESPYS

The ESPYS red carpet was electrifying to watch last night. The combination of Hollywood glamour with the thrill of sports is what the ESPYS delivered. As athletes and celebrities gathered to honor the best of the season, the red carpet showed that athletes can also dress to impress. Tailored suits and bedazzled gowns graced the red carpet. From Coco Jones‘ velvet emerald cutout gown to LeBron James‘s spiffy suit, the night overflowed with style. While menswear can sometimes feel repetitive and bland, with suits being the go-to choice for red carpets, athletes like Jonathan Kuminga stood out by playing with patterns in their suits.
Some fun duos on the red carpet pleasantly surprised us with their style. Father-and-son duo 2 Chainz and King Halo, as well as couples Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow, and Bianca Belair and Montez, impressed us with their matching outfits and energy. Standout stars like Quavo and H.E.R. showcased their own unique styles, redefining what a red carpet look entails these days.
Take a look below at all our favorite looks from this star-studded night.
H.E.R. at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin At The 2023 ESPYS – Backstage
Damar Hamlin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jordan Adeyemi At The 2023 ESPYS
Jordan Adeyemi at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
LeBron James At The 2023 ESPYS
LeBron James at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Ari Chambers At The 2023 ESPYS
Ari Chambers at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope And McKenzie Caldwell Pope At The 2023 ESPYS
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (L) and McKenzie Caldwell Pope at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Renee Montgomery At The 2023 ESPYS
Renee Montgomery at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Claressa Shields At The 2023 ESPYS
Claressa Shields at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
King Halo And 2 Chainz At The 2023 ESPYS
King Halo and 2 Chainz at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jon Jones At The 2023 ESPYS
Jon Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Terrell Owens At The 2023 ESPYS
Terrell Owens at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Quavo at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Ego Nwodim At The 2023 ESPYS
Ego Nwodim at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Coco Jones At The 2023 ESPYS
Coco Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Terron Armstead At The 2023 ESPYS
Terron Armstead at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Darrell Taylor At The 2023 ESPYS
Darrell Taylor at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jonathan Kuminga At The 2023 ESPYS
Jonathan Kuminga at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Alexis Morris At The 2023 ESPYS
Alexis Morris at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jerry Jacobs At The 2023 ESPYS
Jerry Jacobs at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow At The 2023 ESPYS
Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Justin Jefferson At The 2023 ESPYS
Justin Jefferson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Monica McNutt At The 2023 ESPYS
Monica McNutt at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford At The 2023 ESPYS
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
MJ Acosta At The 2023 ESPYS
MJ Acosta at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Flau’jae Johnson At The 2023 ESPYS
Flau’jae Johnson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)