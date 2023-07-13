Home · Black Celeb Couples

Ballers And Their Baes: Black Love Was On Display At The 2023 ESPYS

From LeBron and Savannah to Kyrie and Marlene, these players and their partners were red hot on the red carpet.
Ballers And Their Baes: Black Love Was On Display At The 2023 ESPYS
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Your favorite awards shows are going to have to step it up, because nobody has put on a better display of Black love at a major event than all the pairs who stepped out for the 2023 ESPYS. If you’re unaware, the ESPYS is the awards show that celebrates athletes and sports teams for their achievements in the last year. To mark the occasion, plenty of sports stars (and a few famous sports fans), turned up on the red carpet with their special someone. This year, there were quite a few couples walking hand-in-hand. Check out who showed up and showed out for ballers’ biggest night.

TOPICS: 