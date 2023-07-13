Ballers And Their Baes: Black Love Was On Display At The 2023 ESPYS

Your favorite awards shows are going to have to step it up, because nobody has put on a better display of Black love at a major event than all the pairs who stepped out for the 2023 ESPYS. If you’re unaware, the ESPYS is the awards show that celebrates athletes and sports teams for their achievements in the last year. To mark the occasion, plenty of sports stars (and a few famous sports fans), turned up on the red carpet with their special someone. This year, there were quite a few couples walking hand-in-hand. Check out who showed up and showed out for ballers’ biggest night.

01 Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane The comedian and actor arrived with his gorgeous girlfriend for the night’s festivities. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson The NBA star looked dapper next to his lady, Marlene, who was pretty in pink. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 Dion Dawkins and Daiyaana Muhammad The offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills opted for a shirtless look while posing with his partner, Daiyanna. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Daiyaana Muhammad and Dion Dawkins attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 Eric and Ally Kendricks The Kendricks chose coordinating looks for the event, shining literally and figuratively. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Eric Kendricks and Ally Courtnall attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

05 Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Speaking of coordinating looks, the professional wrestling pair were all smiles in their embellished black ensembles. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 Kentavious and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope The NBA star and his expectant wife showed off chic looks, and their love for one another, on the red carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 Angel McCoughtry and Kenneth Monroe The WNBA star and her date also decided to go for matching looks, wearing light shades of blue (powder perhaps?) and big smiles for the event. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Angel McCoughtry and Kenneth Monroe attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)