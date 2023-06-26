Black Love Was In The Building For The 2023 BET Awards

The BET Awards are historically known as the culture’s biggest night. Last night’s 2023 awards lived up to that billing with standout performances from hip-hop starlet Ice Spice and rap OG Busta Rhymes to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Although the night was mainly about highlighting hip-hop’s indelible impact on the world, there was space to honor and uplift the many Black couples in the room.

Black entertainers from various industries gather to support their colleagues, including their dedication to Black love despite obstacles. Including Ray J and Princess Love, who presented at the awards. The “One Wish” singer professed his love for his estranged wife before presenting Coco Jones with the Best New Artist award. “Love wins; I love you, baby. I’m listening, I’m trying to compromise, and I’m never going to let you go,” Ray J said.

After the awards show, the couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the sweet moment and reconciling after calling off their divorce and how they’re in a better place. “Love is hard. It’s never easy, but it always works out,” said Princess Love. Ray J continued, “We just becoming friends and doing things that she likes to do, and I love to do. She’s my best buddy. All our friends had around had to get out of our bubble. Once we started locking in like that, it became super fun.”

The couple credits having more privacy helped their marriage to get back on track. “I feel like there were many people who were against us and even the world, but we had to shut everyone else out to focus on us and our family,” Princess Love stated.

A reflective Ray J shared that once he knew his marriage was on the road to being permanently over, his outlook and efforts changed. “When you’re looking at the edge, and it’s about to be over foreal, it changes the whole scope of things. I am happy we stuck in there,” he said. The couple was days away from finalizing their divorce but couldn’t sign the necessary documents.

In case you missed other sweet moments on the red carpet, see the Black love couples dressed up in love.

01 Rich the Kid And Tori Brixx Rapper Rich the Kid and girlfriend actress Tori Brixx arrive for the 2023 BET awards. US rapper Rich the Kid and girlfriend actress Tori Brixx arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

02 Skyh Black and KJ Smith Everyone’s favorite couple, shined bright in matching ensembles on the pink carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

03 Styles P and Adjua Styles Hip-hop legend, Styles P and his wife Adjua Styles looked fabulous on the carpet. US rapper Styles P and his wife Adjua Styles arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

04 Kash Doll and Tracy T One thing Kash Doll will do, is stick beside her man. The couple looked gorgeous in matching silver outfits. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tracy T and Kash Doll attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

05 Summer Walker and Lil Meech Despite the rumors, sultry singer Summer Walker and actor Lil Meech attended the BET awards together. US singer Summer Walker and rapper Lil Meech arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

06 E-40 and Tracy Stevens Notable rapper E-40 and his wife Tracy Stevens have been married for 32 years and are still going strong. US rapper E-40 and his wife Tracy Stevens arrive for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

07 Muni Long and Raysean Hairston Muni Long and her partner Raysean Hairston looked chic in their all black ensembles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Muni Long and Raysean Hairston attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)