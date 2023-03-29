2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill And Megan Thee Stallion

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola™, is bringing the ultimate hip-hop celebration to New Orleans June 29 – July 3!

This year, the festival celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop with in-person and virtual experiences showcasing how the genre has impacted every aspect of the culture – from fashion to food, and of course, music. To bring in Hip-Hop’s milestone anniversary properly, some of the most legendary women emcees to grace a mic over the last 50 years will hit the stage for unforgettable live performances.

Headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill will give a special, can’t-miss performance of the 5x Grammy-winning album that placed her in the essential fabric of Hip-Hop forever, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in recognition of its 25th anniversary. Other headliners include multi-Grammy award-winning artist and head hot girl in charge herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

Doug E. Fresh will curate a special performance of hip-hop pioneers, and in honor of So So Def’s 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning super producer and label founder, Jermaine Dupri, will deliver a special performance with some of the biggest names in hip-hop to come out of Atlanta. Other artists joining the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ stage include Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones and Kizz Daniel. Fans can look forward to laughs every night with evening hosts Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams and Janelle James, as well as sounds by DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri and DJ Clark Kent. Additional talent and experiences will be announced soon.

The four-day event will be a multi-generational experience entrenched in culture, equity, and celebration that extends ESSENCE’s long-standing commitment to creating opportunities that will economically benefit and contribute to local Black-owned businesses.

“As we gear up to celebrate the ‘50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop’, we couldn’t think of a better way to honor the contributions that genre has made on global culture and the impressions that these artists and their deep musical catalogs, which we all know so well, have been ingrained into the fibers of our day to day lives,” said Hakeem Holmes, newly appointed Vice President of ESSENCE Festival of Culture. “This year, we are excited to have everyone join us in celebrating 50 years of musical excellence, experiencing our diverse daytime and nighttime offerings, and in highlighting the importance of Black economic inclusion.”

Through a suite of experiences like partner activations, meaningful conversations, powerful performances, and thought-provoking art installations, attendees will embark on a celebration of hip-hop’s rich history that proudly shows how hip-hop has been the nucleus for every corner of culture. .