Lauryn Hill Makes An Electrifying Surprise Appearance At The 2022 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture!

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Friday night at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was truly one to remember. Along with a star-studded list of performers, the legendary Lauryn Hill surprised a packed crowd during Wyclef’s Jean’s energetic set.

Following performances from Mickey Guyton, Kes the Band, and Machel Montano, Jean came out and serenaded the crowd with his hit, “911.” During the song, he showcased his stellar musicianship by playing his guitar in several different ways, reminding the audience of his unique talents.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The highlight of the evening occurred about 30 minutes into Jean’s performance; after rocking the crowd with hits such as “Maria Maria” and “Gone Till November,” he brought out his fellow Fugees member, the iconic Lauryn Hill while playing a piano solo of “Killing Me Softly.” The crowd went into a frenzy as the two jammed out the classic “How Many Mics,” followed by “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not.”

Both Hill and Jean had amazing chemistry on stage, which was to be expected due their years of experience in the music industry. The two reminded the city of New Orleans why Fugees were such a successful band, and also provided an unforgettable moment for the festival’s first in-person concert day since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

The first evening of the festival’s concert series turned out to be one of the biggest music moments of the summer. Lauryn Hill’s undeniable talent continues to impact generations, and last night proved to be no different. Be sure not to miss out on the many life-changing experiences that will occur at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture!