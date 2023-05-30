The Best Black Love Moments From The Month Of May

Gabrielle Union-Wade

We love to see all the Black love swirling about, just in time for the long summer nights and tropical getaways. This month we witnessed several couple unions, commitments, and celebrations. From marriage anniversaries, proposals, and actual weddings, our favorite Black celebrities didn’t hesitate to solidify their love for each other legally and in front of loved ones.

Our beloved modeling mommy, Chanel Iman, was prosed to by her beau Davon Godchaux while on a babymoon in Capri, Italy, today. “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri, Italy 🇮🇹,” Iman wrote under an Instagram post that received many congratulatory messages from her fashion industry colleagues, family, and friends.

On May 3, the soon-to-be-married couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022, revealed they are expecting their first child, her third baby girl. Iman shares two daughters — Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4½ — with ex-Sterling Shepard.

While new beginnings of coupledom are on the horizon, like Iman and Simone Biles (who had a picturesque wedding on the shores of Mexico), other celebrity duos are deepening their commitment to one another, like Shaunie and Keion Henderson, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

Other couples are stepping out on the town and (actin’ bad) on date nights, like Caresha and Diddy, Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns, Euxodie Bridges and Ludacris, and newcomers Angela Rye and Jalen Woods. However, some pairs wish to tone it down and relax on romantic baecations. Take Stevie, Marjorie Harvey, Miracle Watts, and Tyler Lepley, for example; both couples decided to spend quality time in Paris and Bermuda.

Scroll down to view how some of your favorite celeb couples spent time together and reignited their flames during May.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

This couple is still going strong despite previous breakup rumors. The pair was spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in London, canoodling and looking ultra koozie.

Shaunie and Keion Henderson

The newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Shaunie penned a beautiful caption honoring their union. “Today marks the one-year anniversary of one of the most beautiful days of my life – the day I said “I do” to my best friend, my soulmate, the love of my life. As I reflect back on our first year of marriage, my heart is filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and joy. Being married to you has been an incredible journey full of endless moments of love, laughter, and growth. I feel so lucky to wake up every day next to you, to share my joys and sorrows with you, and to build a future together. I am grateful for the friendship we share, the trust we have in each other, and the unwavering love that binds us together. As I post these pictures and memories of our wedding day, I am reminded of the promise we made to each other – to love and cherish each other for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part. I want to thank you for being my husband, my confidant, my partner, and my forever love. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us and to continue celebrating our love every day. Happy first anniversary, my love! @pastorkeion.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot again in Mexico in front of 144 guests.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley

The couple had a romantic and tropical baecation in Bermuda!

Caresha and Diddy

The couple showed out at the Met Gala and acted bad!

Kandi and Todd Tucker

Kandi’s husband, Todd, surprised her and her girlfriends with an epic birthday vacation to Turks and Caicos.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns

While they aren’t married, Jordyn and Karl Towns are inseparable now, and we’re here for it. Check them out at the Yankees game for their 3rd-anniversary celebration.

Angela Rye and Jalen Woods

This new couple is stepping out! They were last spotted at Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury game this month.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

We all know the Wades know how to vacation, especially to tropical places, but their recent Egyptian excursion was next-level luxe!

DJ Envy and Gia Casey

The long-time lovebirds celebrated 22 years of marriage on May 13th, just before Mother’s Day.

Eudoxie and Ludacris Bridges

The couple celebrated Eudoxie’s birthday together in New York City.

Steve and Majorie Harvey

We love to see this couple stunt throughout Paris!