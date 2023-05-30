Megan Thee Stallion Is Dating European Footballer Romelu Lukaku

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT; Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, has been keeping her love life private since her very public trial with Tory Lanez last year. But rumors are circulating that our Houston hottie has moved on from rapper beau Pardison Fontaine after she was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, 30.

The prospective couple both attended his teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Lake Como, Italy and were seated next to each other. They were also photographed having a cozy one-on-one chat with one another on what appeared to be a balcony. Lukaku plays for Inter Milan and is managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which the rapper is also managed by.

While it is unclear whether the two are actually dating or if it’s giving “just friends,” social media commentators are shocked. Some are asking when she and Pardi may have broken up. Others are still skeptical, arguing that her sitting next to someone at a wedding and sharing a conversation isn’t enough to confirm they’re dating.

If you recall, just last month Pardi was on stage performing poetry for the first time and it seemed to be dedicated to the hottie.

“… Most beautiful women in the whole audience. The piece I’m about to do is about another beautiful woman that I know,” he said before sharing his poem with the audience.

However, we haven’t seen any pictures of Pardi and Meg circulating as of late and word was they no longer followed each other on Instagram. The last time they were sort of spotted together was on Valentine’s Day. Since then, Meg has been out and about but we haven’t seen her with poet bae on her arm.

The two began dating in 2020 and celebrated two anniversaries together.

Whether Meg is dating Lukaku or not, we are here for her glow-up and happiness!