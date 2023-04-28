The Best Black Love Moments From The Month Of April

Niecy Betts

April was jampacked with family-orientated celebrations. Celebrity couples made time for their loved ones from Easter to beautiful weddings, family outings, and heart-felt marriage anniversaries. While newer couples like Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot, seasoned duos like Tabitha Brown and Chance deepened their decades-long commitment to each other. In addition to larger gatherings to celebrate love, couples like Brittney and Cherelle Griner and Lori Harvey and Damson Idris decided to get some rest via couple vacations to Sedona, Arizona, and the Turks and Caicos.

Date nights were also a thing this month, as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took hikes, and Nicey and Jessica Betts allowed nostalgia to kick by dressing up for the prom. Scroll down to view how some of your favorite celeb couples spent time together during April.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Congratulations to the newlyweds! On April 22nd, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens wed in Houston’s sweet, laid-back courthouse ceremony. The couple shared the news via Instagram with the captions, “I do” and “officially Owens.” Mr. Owens also shared his photos with the caption, “My person, forever,” to which she jumped in the comments saying, “i love you, husband.” We’re excited to watch how their union will blossom.

Sophia Richie and Elliot Grainge Wedding

Sofia Richie, the youngest child of singer Lionel Richie, married her longtime love, Elliot Grainge, in a lavish celebration in the South of France, with big sister Nicole Richie by her side.

Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart Paying It Forward

The couple announced they’d be giving a grant with $10,000 to be used for a free IVF cycle at Hope Fertility in honor of National Infertility Week and to bring awareness to the Black maternal health crisis.

Tabitha Brown and Chance 20th Wedding Anniversary

On April 19, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a photoshoot styled by J. Bolin, who donned gorgeous looks from House Of Chapple.

Keke Palmer Family Outing

New mom, Keke Palmer, enjoyed a family outing to watch a Los Angeles Angels baseball game.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

The married couple pulled out their Jordans to watch the Air movie while celebrating their friend’s birthday.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The married couple took a scenic hike along with their daughter Zaya Wade.

Brittney And Cherelle Being Adventurous In Sedona, Arizona

The couple enjoyed the beautiful sights of Sedona while exploring Antelope Canyon.

Niecy and Jessica Betts Attend Prom

One of our favorite couples, Niecy and Jessica Betts, attended a prom-themed birthday party. Jessica Betts commented under Neicy’s Instagram post, saying, “You made my dream come true ❤️ love you.”

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

Despite the breakup rumors, Harvey and Idris are still going strong. The couple enjoyed an idyllic and intimate Turks And Caicos vacation. Swipe right to see a cute mirror picture of the lovebirds.