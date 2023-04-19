Tabitha Brown And Husband Chance Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary With A Stunning Photo Shoot

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

We’re always rooting for Tabitha Brown, in business of course, but also in love and marriage. The vegan icon, IG personality, actress, author and entrepreneur has been sharing her life with fans for some time, including her relationship with husband Chance. On April 19, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and did so with a photo shoot styled by J. Bolin, who put the pair in a few different stunning, complementary looks, including gowns from House Of Chapple.

The couple shared kisses and smiles during the shoot, which they shared with this sweet message:

“Forever saying I do❤️. I love you babe!!!” they wrote in a joint statement. “God I thank you for keeping us, working on us, covering us, hiding us, blessing us and loving us🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾It’s our 20 year wedding Anniversary!!!!!!”

Ahead of the big anniversary, they counted down to the celebration with sweet messages. While it’s the couple’s wedding anniversary, they’ve been together as a whole for 25 years. They share daughter Choyce and son Queston, as well as a daughter named Ty-Leah from a previous relationship. They also share a YouTube series called Fridays with Tab and Chance.

“He is my best friend,” she told The Talk earlier this year. “So being able to do Fridays with Tab and Chance with him is just a bonus for me.”

“We decided, if we’re going to do this, we got to just tell the truth,” she added. “A lot of people see the fairy tale of marriage and ‘they lived happily ever after’…but we gotta tell people that is not all the truth. When you’ve been together as long as I have been with my husband, honey, you have been through just about everything under the sun. It is my responsibility, if I’m going to use my platform that reaches millions, I gotta tell the truth.”

The Browns have been through a lot, but they’re basking in success. After struggling to make her acting career take off, Tabitha has had successful launches of everything from seasonings to home decor, hair products, clothing and books. Those wins allowed for her to do something major, which was help Chance retire from the Los Angeles Police Department so he can live out his dreams in the same way he supported her while she went after her own.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it has been an emotional rollercoaster of him being a police officer,” she said. “As we know it’s been tough as a Black man and then also being an officer has been very tough. When my husband went on this journey, he really felt like he could make a difference and I know that he has in his community. He has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again.”

When some criticized the move, Tabitha defended it, saying their faith is what got them to such a major point. Faith comes first for the Browns.

“I was his dog in the fight, and he believed in me, and we did it together for the last 15 years,” she said. “I did every year with him in the LAPD, and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me. … I’ve been praying on this for a very long time, and it has now come to pass.”

“That is the power of God,” she added. “It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful; we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

Congratulations to this thriving beautiful couple on 20 years of marriage. We look forward to seeing them celebrate another 20 down the line.