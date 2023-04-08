Getty

Brittney and Cherelle Griner are reunited and can now make up for their time apart. Recently, Griner, 32, surprised her wife with a small birthday celebration, even though Cherelle’s birthday is July 1. Her wife, who turned 30 last summer, shared a sneak peek of the beautiful gesture on her Instagram story writing, “Walked in from our morning hike to this beautiful surprise.”

“No, it’s not my birthday,” Cherelle explained while sharing the ornate decor and treats. “But bae missed my 30th last summer, obviously,” referring to her wife’s 10 months of detainment in Russia last year.

Cherelle Griner

Cherelle also revealed that she loves sweets. “It’s never too late to celebrate me if you ask me! Lol! I don’t usually do sweets — but I’m about to eat all of them,” she said.

The couple have experienced some significant ups and downs, as Brittney was detained after being arrested at a Moscow airport last February when authorities found marijuana cartridges in her luggage. She remained in Russia until December when President Biden negotiated an exchange deal to bring her home. Cherelle advocated around the clock for Brittney, speaking on her behalf and meeting with the United States government to have her returned home from Russia.

Now that Brittney is back, the couple has enjoyed quality time together before she returns to the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming WNBA season. Recently, we’ve seen them at this year’s NAACP Awards, where they were special guests. Brittney embraced Queen Latifah and thanked everyone, including her wife, for their support during her ordeal.

However, the fight for American justice abroad hasn’t stopped for the couple. On Monday, Brittney advocated for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovitch, who was arrested for alleged spying in Russia. In an Instagram post, she encouraged the Biden administration to “bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home.”

We look forward to seeing this revolutionary couple continue to pour into activism and each other.