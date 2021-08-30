The Cutest Photos Of Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens As They Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

Instagram

Where did the time go?

It’s been a whole year (or actually a little more than 365 days) since Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and NFL beau Jonathan Owens first became an item. The pair found love amid the pandemic and are still going strong. Our favorite gymnast took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the milestone.

“oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year 🤍 so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣”

Owens responded by saying he hopes it’s the first of many anniversaries for the couple.

“Time flies when your [sic] having fun ❤️🤪 To many more with you baby 🤞🏽”

We’ve all been witnesses to the progression of their relationship through social media. We saw her supporting him at his NFL games, and his public declaration of love and support for her when she sat out most competitions during the Olympics in an effort to prioritize her mental well-being.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽” he wrote in July. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️

-JO.”

And Biles is head over heels in love, too. During an interview with ESSENCE early in the summer, she said they were built to last after surviving quarantine together.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she told us. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong.”

“He’s always been so supportive and I support him,” she added. “We have such a great relationship and I love him.”

We can’t wait to see more of this couple. In the meantime though, what better way to celebrate their love than to look back at it in pictures? Check out some of their cutest moments from year one.

