Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Publicly Praises Her Amid Support, Criticism: ‘Imma Ride With You Through Whatever’

There are a lot of opinions being shared about Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the recent gymnastics team final and individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games to put her mental health and well-being first. Journalists, politicians, influencers, celebrities, former Olympians and more have shared their thoughts, their support and even unnecessary condemnation in regards to her choice to prioritize her needs and concerns about her physical health. However, we’re sure the one viewpoint she actually cares about is that of her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

He took to social media on Thursday evening to show his support for her and to let her know how proud he is.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday [sic] SB,” he wrote. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby”

He shared his message with a gallery of photos of Biles and of them together. It was certainly a heartwarming gesture, to see him uplift her at a time when she needs it most. She appreciated it, responding in her Instagram Stories with “i love you so much.”

Biles and Owens have been an item since last year, going public last summer. Since then, she’s been in the stands at his NFL games rooting for him, and he clearly is one of her biggest cheerleaders. During our recent interview with the Olympic gold medalist ahead of the Olympics, she spoke about their relationship and the importance of them being there for one another.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she said. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong.”

“He’s always been so supportive and I support him,” she added. “We have such a great relationship and I love him.”