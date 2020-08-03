There’s a new reason for that megawatt smile on Simone Biles’s face these days. The history-making gymnast just revealed that she’s in a new relationship with football player Jonathan Owens this past weekend.

The 23-year-old Olympian posted a photo of herself and Owens as he snuggles up behind her. The next photo shows the NFL baller sweetly kissing her on the neck. Biles confirms their relationship with a sweet and concise caption: “It’s just us.”

This is the first official confirmation from Biles about her relationship with Owens. Fans began to speculate they were dating after an affectionate happy birthday message to the Houston Texans player made it to Biles’s Instagram story.

Prior to dating Owens, Biles was in a three-year relationship with former gymnast and an American WWE wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. Biles opened up about the breakup in an interview with Vogue, saying, “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it…but it was for the best.”

We’re excited about this happy young couple!