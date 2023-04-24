ICYMI, Simone Biles And Sofia Richie Married The Men Of Their Dreams On The Same Day

Instagram/Rachel Taylor of @RaeTay Photography

The girls are getting married!

In case you missed it, over the weekend, Simone Biles and Sofia Richie said “I do” to their longtime partners. To make that news all the more heartwarming, both ladies tied the knot on the same day: April 22. They did so on completely different sides of the world.

Let’s start with our favorite Olympian. Biles and her love Jonathan Owens wed in a sweet, laid back courthouse ceremony in Houston. She shared the news with a post, with the caption, “I do” and “officially Owens.” Mr. Owens also shared his own photos with the caption, “My person, forever,” to which she jumped in the comments saying, “i love you husband.”

He wore a taupe suit and white loafers while she wore a multitiered halter gown with a high, softly curled ponytail.

After having a bachelorette getaway in Belize and a beautiful bridal shower a few weeks ago, Biles, in an Instagram Q&A with fans, clarified that this was actually one of two ceremonies and even the bands they wore were not their official rings. They bought some off of Amazon but are saving their chosen bands for the big day.

“We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks,” she shared the day after her courthouse celebration. “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the US—since our wedding will be a destination wedding.”

Though it wasn’t the extravagant wedding they’ve been planning, the photos alone, and the love that’s evident in them, showcase a beautiful moment between the couple.

The pair met in 2020 and solidified their bond by quarantining together during that period. By February 2022, he asked for her hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day.

As for Sofia Richie, the youngest child of singer Lionel Richie, she married her love, Elliot Grainge, in a lavish celebration in the South of France. Specifically, they wed at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Big sister Nicole Richie was by her side, helping Sofia get ready for her magical moment. She shared a photo of her pulling out the train of Sofia’s gown with the caption, “I love you more than anything.”

That gown, by Chanel, was one of two haute couture gowns worn by the bride from the fashion house for her big day (a third was worn ahead of the wedding and reception). She told Vogue that she believed Elliot would love her look because no one hypes her up like him.

“I’m so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot,” she told the publication while doing last fittings. “I know that sounds so cheesy, but he’s the man of my dreams.”

In addition to going all out with her style, the couple also celebrated their nuptials with fireworks over the water — and danced the night away. During the ceremony, her famous father, Lionel, escorted her down the aisle.

The couple started dating in 2021 and he proposed to her in April 2022. He has reportedly a friend of the family for some time as Lionel is friends with Grainge’s father, Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. Elliot is a music executive as well.

Congratulations to both couples on entering into this next chapter of their lives — together.