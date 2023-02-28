Simone Biles Was The ‘Wife Of The Party’ During Her Bachelorette Party Trip To Belize

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The wedding countdown has begun for Simone Biles and the bachelorette festivities kicked off in Belize. Biles, 25, shared a picture of her posing on a bed covered with gifts and balloons that spelled “Bride” and a banner that read “Future Mrs Owens.”

The gymnast captioned the photo, “The one where I’m the bride,”

To help the bride-to-be celebrate her last days as an unmarried woman, her husband-to-be, NFL player Jonathan Owens gifted her a white Chanel bag, which is pictured on the bed.

The following day, Biles shared a video of her and her bridesmaids playing out a skit while wearing matching T-shirts that said, “Bach and boujee bachelorette party.”

The video was captioned, “Belize, we’re ready for you.” Biles was sharing her bachelorette party with a friend who got engaged around the same time and they spent the last few days having fun in the club, going boating, toasting with drinks and living their best lives. A lot of the fun was shared on Snapchat.

Biles and Owens, 27, announced their engagement in February 2022 on Valentine’s Day–a perfect time to celebrate Black love as it was also Black History Month. The proposal came two years after the couple began dating. They met via social media, a common place for people to meet and find love nowadays.

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” the top female gymnast told the Wall Street Journal in 2021.

Over the past year the almost married couple have made lots of strides in terms of wedding planning. By March of 2022, Biles had already said yes to two dresses she’ll be wearing on her big day. She handpicked the pieces from Galia Lahav’s shop in Los Angeles.

“I didn’t show all my friends because we still wanted it to be special for everybody,” Biles told E! News at the time. “It was something I didn’t think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that. But it was a fun experience. I really enjoyed it.”

Snapchat/Simone Biles

Biles and Ownens hopped on Instagram Live a few times over the past year to update fans with plans on their wedding. They hinted at having the ceremony on a beach in 2023. In an Instagram story from August, the Olympian shared further details about the wedding, saying it would be, “timeless, classy, and elegant” with a gold, white, and champagne color scheme.

The couple also shared heartwarming engagement photos in November around Thanksgiving. We look forward to seeing how their wedding day plays out and celebrating their love.