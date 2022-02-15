‘Woke Up A Fiancée!’ Simone Biles Announces Engagement To Jonathan Owens

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The GOAT is getting married.

Simone Biles announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that she and beau Jonathan Owens are headed down the aisle. She took to social media to let fans in on the thrilling news, letting them know she “woke up a fiancée!” after he seemingly popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Owens shared the news in his own way, thanking those who helped him give Biles the biggest surprise of her life.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” he wrote. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽”

The couple have been dating since 2020 and she shared with ESSENCE last summer that quarantine brought them closer together, solidifying their love.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she said at the time. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong.”

The couple has been each other’s biggest fan, with Biles showing up for the Houston Texans star’s football games, and Owens showering her publicly with love after she withdrew from competition during the Summer Games last year.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote at the time. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that.”

“He’s always been so supportive and I support him,” she told us. “We have such a great relationship and I love him.”

There’s a wedding to plan! Congratulations to this beautiful couple.