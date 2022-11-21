Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Release Adorable Engagement Photos

When Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February, many of us got all the flutters. As the wedding day comes closer, the decorated gymnast has shared the pictures on her Instagram.

She captioned the post “THE future Owens.”

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. wore white and light blue denim in the shoot and can be seen cuddling and cheesing with one another.

Simone and Jonathan had a fairytale proposal this past February and have been planning their wedding since.

In March, Biles said ‘yes’ to the dress, and she and Owens have spoken publicly about their wedding plans. The TV personality and athlete shared that her mom and best friend were with her when she chose the dress for her big day.

“Once we found the dress, we did FaceTime Jonathan’s mom so that she could see it,” she explained. “But it was just a very close, tight-knit group. I didn’t show all my friends because we still wanted it to be special for everybody. It was something I didn’t think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, and what I want it to look like, and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that,” the excited bride-to-be added. “But it was a fun experience. I really enjoyed it.”

The soon-to-be-Mrs. In April, Owens told E! News that both her mother and her fiance’s mom are helping with the planning process, and she found that “super exciting.”

“The biggest thing is trying to lock down a date and solidifying the guest list,” she said. Simone added, “We have some of my teammates that I’d be inviting. But other than that, it’s really close family, friends, and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day.”

The couple hasn’t disclosed the exact wedding date, but they revealed that their nuptials would happen sometime in 2023.

See Biles and Owens over the years.