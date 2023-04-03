Simone Biles Had A Dreamy Bridal Shower Over The Weekend

The wedding countdown continues for Simone Biles as she prepares to wed NFL player Jonathan Owens. Over the weekend, a dreamy bridal shower was hosted for her. Guests included her closest family, friends, and loved ones, with the theme being “On Cloud 9.” While Biles donned a gorgeous, white beaded gown, her friends rocked powder blue dresses.

The outdoor bridal shower occurred at The Juliana, a lifestyle studio and event space in Houston. The angelic “On Cloud 9” themed bridal shower had all white balloons fashioned like clouds, a cream cake, and neon lights with the phrases, “Bride to Be” and “On Cloud 9,” and “Simone Owens.” The party also had a cocktail truck and highlighted traditional Southern cuisine.

Biles remained in good company throughout her special day, spending time with her nice Ronni Louise Biles, her best friend and maid of honor Rachel Moore, and several bridesmaids.

The gymnast also invited four champion gymnasts to the event: Zoe Miller, Tiana Sumanasekera, Dulcy Caylor, and Joscelyn Roberson. Biles seemed overjoyed to celebrate this new chapter in her life.

In February 2023, Biles started celebrating her upcoming nuptials with her close girlfriends in Belize. Biles and Owens have been sharing some of their wedding plans for some time now. Throughout 2022, Biles selected two Galia Lahav dresses and posed for their sweet and simple engagement photo shoot. The couple also hinted at the possibility of having the ceremony on a beach in 2023 via Instagram Live. Biles also shared potential wedding colors and themes, as she said her big day would be “timeless, classy, and elegant” with a gold, white, and champagne color scheme.

The couple and soon-to-be newlyweds announced their engagement in February 2022 on Valentine’s Day. The proposal came after the couple began dating in 2020 and falling in love with the help of early COVID protocols.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she says. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong,” she told ESSENCE in 2021 about her partner. “He’s always been so supportive and I support him,” she added. “We have such a great relationship and I love him.”

The big day is coming up! We’re looking forward to seeing how things come together for the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Owens.