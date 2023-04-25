Da Brat And Wife Jesseca Harris-DuPart Are Gifting An IVF Cycle Worth 10K For National Infertility Week

Getty

Da Brat is spreading the love! After experiencing success with her journey with In vitro fertilization, she’s now paying it forward by helping other individuals to become pregnant. Partnering with Dr. Obehi Asemtoa of Hope Fertility, Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Harris-DuPart, plan to help others navigate through fertility treatment by sharing their story about how they went through a successful reciprocal IVF treatment (as known as a shared pregnancy) on an upcoming Instagram Live on April 28th at 2 pm ET.

Dr. Obehi Asemota specializes in all aspects of reproductive medicine, including fertility preservation (egg and embryo freezing), in vitro fertilization/intracytoplasmic sperm injection, LGBTQ+ reproduction, ovulation induction, third-party reproduction, and recurrent pregnancy loss. Her practice is focused on working with couples struggling with infertility to assist them in building a healthy family by empowering and educating them on all available fertility treatment options.

In addition to highlighting their journey, the couple will discuss various topics such as fertility treatment options for LGBTQ+, IVF treatment in your 40s, IVF complications and outcomes, and more. In the Instagram video, Da Brat expressed her gratitude for the Hope Fertility staff, “I don’t know if ya’ll know, but I’m pregnant with baby Harris DuPart, and he’s going to be coming out soon, and it all came to fruition due to Hope Fertility.”

She continues, “They are amazing; we love them, Dr. Obehi Asemtoa and the whole staff. Everyone was nice, loving, and nurturing; because of them, we are at this point, and we didn’t give up, hope, literally.”

The pair also announced they’d be giving a grant with $10,000 to be used for a free IVF cycle at Hope Fertility in honor of National Infertility Week and to bring awareness to the Black maternal health crisis.

Recently, the couple has taken the next step in the pregnancy journey, hosting a baby shower reveal, but just last year, they suffered from fertility issues. During an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, they discussed their IVF journey and the complications they faced. Nonetheless, they’ve been able to conceive, and now they are helping other couples to do the same.