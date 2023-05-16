Newlyweds Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Share Fit And Fine Honeymoon Pictures  

After spending more than a year planning her wedding, newlywed Simone Biles is enjoying a well-deserved honeymoon with her husband Jonathan Owens. After gathering family and friends to celebrate their union in Mexico, the two recently enjoyed some quiet time with one another.

Biles, 26, posted multiple pictures on Instagram of herself and Owens holding hands, strolling on a beach, and her abs definitely stole the show.

“It’s been a week,” Biles wrote, “take us back.”

Her husband also commented “Body 😋🔥” on the honeymoon pics, alongside other commenters gushing over the Olympic gold medalist’s abs.

Owens, 27, took a moment post-honeymoon to reminisce on his wedding and post-wedding celebrations. He shared his favorite moments from their nuptials and posted them on Instagram.

“Can’t believe it’s been a week, take us back,” the new husbae wrote.

Now that things are official, the couple is getting back into the swing of everyday life, which Biles is having a tough time adjusting to as it comes with some new, major changes.

“Bawled my eyes out this morning when Jonathan left for green bay. A mess,” she wrote in an Instagram story. The story also had a picture of the decorated gymnast looking teary-eyed.

For those who are unaware, the NFL player and free-agent is headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin to begin a new chapter with the Green Bay Packers. The couple interrupted their honeymoon to share the exciting news.

“Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛 So proud of you baby! Here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!” she wrote in a caption hyping her hubby up.

On Twitter, Biles asked for recommendations about things to do in Green Bay, since that will be one of her new homes. Owens is a defensive back who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans. Biles has lived and trained in Houston but will be be making some trips up north for her husband.