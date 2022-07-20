Our Favorite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2022 ESPYs Red Carpet!

For many, the best way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is sports. For the countless amount of people that watch sports, the ESPYs will highlight the players, people and moments that made this year special.
Hosted by the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry, ESPN’s annual award show airs this evening, and will feature some of the biggest stars in the world of sports. As with other forms of entertainment, many people are looking forward to the ESPYs red carpet to check out the latest and greatest in fashion. People such as PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Cam Newton are only a few of the sports figures that come to mind when it comes to having a unique style. Allyson Felix, Lisa Leslie, Lil Rel Howery and more lit up the red carpet this year – Black excellence was definitely represented.
The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One will air tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tune in live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Take a look at the stars that hit the ESPYs red carpet.
01
Allyson Felix
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
02
Lisa Leslie
Photo By Matt Baron
03
Rachel Lindsay
Photo by ABC via Getty Images
04
Zuri Hall
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
05
Mara Teigen and Evander Kane
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
06
Jordan Chiles
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
07
Lil Rel Howery
Photo By Matt Baron
08
Lil Wayne
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
09
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
10
Quinta Brunson
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
11
Sonya Curry
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
12
Hansel Enmanuel
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
13
Titus O’Neil
Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
14
Kiki Rice
Photo By ABC via Getty Images
15
Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry