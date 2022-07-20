Our Favorite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2022 ESPYs Red Carpet!

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

For many, the best way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is sports. For the countless amount of people that watch sports, the ESPYs will highlight the players, people and moments that made this year special.

Hosted by the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry, ESPN’s annual award show airs this evening, and will feature some of the biggest stars in the world of sports. As with other forms of entertainment, many people are looking forward to the ESPYs red carpet to check out the latest and greatest in fashion. People such as PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Cam Newton are only a few of the sports figures that come to mind when it comes to having a unique style. Allyson Felix, Lisa Leslie, Lil Rel Howery and more lit up the red carpet this year – Black excellence was definitely represented.

The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One will air tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tune in live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Take a look at the stars that hit the ESPYs red carpet.