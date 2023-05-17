GETTY IMAGES

Coco Jones graces us yet again. This time on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The “Fallin” singer and Bel-Air actress shimmered and captivated the crowd at the prestigious Film Festival, wearing a metallic gold dress, making quite the entrance. The asymmetrical dress, designed by Valdrin Sahiti (the designer behind Halle’s gown she wore to the LA Little Mermaid premiere), complimented her glimmering skin perfectly. The young starlet, known for her soulful, powerful voice, proved once again why she is an emerging force to be reckoned with.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Coco exuded confidence and grace. The golden hue of her dress complemented her sun-kissed complexion, creating an ethereal glow. The asymmetrical design added a touch of modernity and sophistication, with her decolletage exposed and a cascading train that trailed behind her like liquid gold. Right at the hips, a peplum-like detail cinched her waist. Her choice of minimal accessories was perfect, as the dress was her statement piece. She opted for a pair of drop diamond earrings and no other jewelry besides that.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Coco Jones is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Coco Jones attends L'Oréal Paris at the 76th Cannes Film Festivalon May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Jones’ appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was a testament to her growing influence in the world of entertainment. Not only is she a talented singer and actress, but she has become one to watch style. She’s been effortlessly blending glamour and style over the years, and I think this is her year of exponential growth. This look is just the start of many good fashion glam moments for Jones to come.