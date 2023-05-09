Halle Bailey Channels Ariel At The Little Mermaid Premiere

Getty Images

Halle Bailey being the new Ariel, is the best thing to have happened all year. Her ethereal vocals in the trailer were all the information we needed to know to know that this movie would be a game-changer for little Black girls everywhere. While we await the casting of the upcoming Princess & The Frog live action, Black kids everywhere have Bailey, a Black Disney princess, to look up to. We get to experience a fairytale through the lens of a Black girl and that’s what is so special about the new live-action The Little Mermaid.

The singer and actress stepped onto the blue carpet for the premiere of her new film in Hollywood last night. Her dress was reminiscent of the deep blue sea and the unknown creatures that swim in it. As “mermaid-core” becomes trending it’s fun to see how Bailey’s press tour for the film will be so heavily mermaid influenced. The iridescent trend of shiny accessories and sparkling clothing will become even more popular because of her.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The iridescent dress she’s wearing is designed by Valdrin Sahiti, and her shoes are by Jimmy Choo. The styling is lowkey but still very glamorous due to the nature of the dress. The neckline is my favorite part, creating a real under-the-sea feel. I could see her character Ariel wearing this dress. She has a fantastic team styling her perfectly for this press tour. We can’t wait to see more of these under-the-sea-inspired looks in the upcoming premiere month.