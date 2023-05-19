Savannah James Explains Why She Couldn’t Do Reality TV Or Become An Influencer Like Other Basketball Wives

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Savannah James is one of our favorite basketball wives, and she’s also one of our favorite moms. While she’s tried to stay in the background for some times to focus on the needs of her family, the mother of three opened up about why she keeps a low profile during a recent interview with The Cut.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband…I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that,” she said. This was in response to being asked why she didn’t do reality TV, become an influencer or build brands like other NBA wives have, especially early on at the height of the spotlight being on basketball wives and WAGS. “That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys.”

It is public knowledge that Savannah is married to LeBron James, one of the most successful NBA players of all time and the league’s leading scorer. While she’s always been his biggest cheerleader, Savannah has managed to carve out her own identity as a fashionista and entrepreneur, yet still retain some mystery.

Mrs. James often posts images of her kids, supporting them and their endeavors. Their oldest son, Bronny, 18, is a top prospect in basketball and announced in May that he’ll be attending the University of Southern California, making him the first in his family to attend college. Savannah is also focused on raising Bryce Maximus, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

LeBron and Savannah have a love story for the ages. The two met in high school and have been what seems to be happily married for the past nine years.

Over the years, Lebron has always brought her name up when speaking on his success. In June 2022, he dedicated an Instagram post to his queen, thanking her for the support throughout his career.

“Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer. Been my rock holding this s**t down from the very first jump ball! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered, or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU….,” he wrote in the caption.

“Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often,” he added. “The answer usually comes back to ‘not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life!’”