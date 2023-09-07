Black NFL Wives Do Exist: 12 Players And Their Partners We’re Rooting For

It’s officially game time as the NFL regular season kicks off and you prepare to share your man every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night with the TV. But while our partners get sucked in keeping up with their favorite teams during the NFL season, there are women out there whose partners are actually giving their time and their bodies playing on the field for 18 weeks. They’re WAGS, the wives and girlfriends of football players. And even though the mass majority of WAGS are white women, there are Black ones, including a few famous ones (Holly Robinson Peete, Sanya Richards-Ross and Kerry Washington are a few retired WAGS), cheering for the men in their lives. We’ve compiled a few active ones in honor of the new season and as a reminder that there are professional athletes who still keep a sista on their arms, and they look mighty good together.

01 Erica and Aaron Donald Erica is the wife of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The couple have a son, and a baby on the way as you can see, in addition to a daughter and son he has from a past relationship. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend Haute Living And The Macallan Celebrate Aaron Donald at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on August 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living)

02 Daiyaana Muhammad and Dion Dawkins Though they aren’t married, Daiyanna and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins have been a solid couple for some time. They have a daughter together and these days, are red carpet regulars at sports events. Per the picture, they have a healthy sense of humor in front of cameras. THE 2023 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – “The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One” ceremony will recognize major athletic achievements, relive unforgettable moments, honor leading athletes and feature exciting musical performances. “The 2023 ESPYS” will air live July 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC) DAIYAANA MUHAMMAD, DION DAWKINS

03 Ally and Eric Kendricks A former athlete herself, Ally Kendricks (whose mom is actress Paris Vaughan and father is a former NHL star), is married to Eric Kendricks, linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers. The couple recently welcomed a son in May. Eric Kendricks and Ally Courtnall at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

04 Ciara and Russell Wilson There are few NFL couples as prominent as singer Ciara and her hubby, Russell Wilson, who is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos and a former Super Bowl champ. The couple turn heads at all sorts of industry events, and they stay busy during the off-season: The Wilsons currently have two children together, a third on the way, and he’s taken Ciara’s son, Future, proudly as his own. Russell Wilson and Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. (Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

05 Tamela Gill-Davis and Demario Davis Tamela, who wears quite a few hats, including being a life coach and podcaster, is married to Demario Davis. He is a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and the couple have five children. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tamela Gill-Davis and Demario Davis attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

06 Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux The model and mom is engaged to Davon Godchaux, who is a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots. They have a baby girl on the way and both came into the relationship with kids. He has a son while she has two daughters with ex-husband Sterling Shepard. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

07 Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens The GOAT gymnast has been married to Jonathan Owens since April. He is a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers. Because of their intense schedules as athletes, they’ve gone into this first year of marriage doing things via long distance but reunite when time permits. HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

08 Aysha and Chuck Clark New York Jets safety Chuck Clark will miss this season due to a torn ACL, but he at least has his wife, Aysha, to lean on. He also has kids to spend time with, as the couple have two daughters. PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 09: Chuck Clark and Aysha Clark pose for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

09 Gabby Balkman and William Gholston Gabby is the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end and Super Bowl champ William Gholston. The couple have three sons together, and she says he’s an amazing father. “The boys love daddy so much. We have an alarm system when our doors open and my youngest one, every time a door opens, he’s like ‘daddy?’” she told Tampa Bay Parenting in 2020. “It could be anybody and he thinks it’s him walking through the door. They see his car pull up and that’s it, that’s a wrap, no more mommy time— it’s daddy. So he’s definitely a pro.” PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 09: William Gholston poses for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

10 Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Model Lauren Wood went public with her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. They share a son named Zydn who was born in 2022. This year, the wide receiver is back on the field, this time playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Wood is sure to be in the stands (along with his mom of course) cheering her bae on. Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, and Zydn Beckham at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. (Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

11 Kendra Mikelle and Christian Kirksey Back in March, Christian, who plays linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, said “I do” to partner Kendra in a spectacular celebration in Los Cabos, Mexico. “This past weekend I was blessed to be able to marry my bestfriend [sic], my soulmate, my better half, my companion, my Queen!” he wrote on Instagram. “Love is build [sic] on the foundation of God and to be able to make the commitment and promise to one another in front of family and friends was the best feeling in the world!” The NFL star and his “forever love” have two children together. Christian Kirksey (L) at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)