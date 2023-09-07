Home

Black NFL Wives Do Exist: 12 Players And Their Partners We're Rooting For

We're not watching any games but we will be cheering for these NFL players as the new season begins because we love the bond they have with their gorgeous partners.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

It’s officially game time as the NFL regular season kicks off and you prepare to share your man every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night with the TV. But while our partners get sucked in keeping up with their favorite teams during the NFL season, there are women out there whose partners are actually giving their time and their bodies playing on the field for 18 weeks. They’re WAGS, the wives and girlfriends of football players. And even though the mass majority of WAGS are white women, there are Black ones, including a few famous ones (Holly Robinson Peete, Sanya Richards-Ross and Kerry Washington are a few retired WAGS), cheering for the men in their lives. We’ve compiled a few active ones in honor of the new season and as a reminder that there are professional athletes who still keep a sista on their arms, and they look mighty good together.

