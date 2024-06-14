HomeLifestyle

Exclusive: Inside Rajon Rondo And LaToia Fitzgerald's Star-Studded Lake Como Wedding

The former NBA champ and the lovely fashion designer behind Lionne celebrated their love in a bold and beautiful way in Italy.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

NBA fans may know retired point guard Rajon Rondo for being a cerebral player, serious on the court, and, one might assume, off the court, too. His style of play is what led him to a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. But fashion designer LaToia Fitzgerald sees a completely different side of him, and it’s what made her fall in love with him.

“The first time we spoke on the phone, we talked for about four hours, and I just kept saying to myself, ‘This man is so funny!'” she tells ESSENCE, recalling a witty, charming Rajon. “He had me laughing the entire time.”

The two met in Atlanta while hanging out at the Lennox Mall. As she recalls, he asked to put his number in her phone, but her battery was dead. So the baller decided to get creative, or better yet, go old school.

“He had to write it on a piece of paper,” she says. “He told me to make sure that I didn’t lose it, and I listened.”

After sharing enough laughs and an undeniable chemistry over the phone and in person, she realized she’d found the man she couldn’t do without.

“I have never ever felt so much love for a person in my life. The way I feel about him is the same way I feel about my kids. I cannot imagine my life without him. The love is so deep that it’s scary,” she says emphatically. “The universe has always kept us connected. Through all of the trials and tribulations that life threw at us, our love for each other has never wavered.”

The feeling of adoration is mutual, hence the reason Rajon chose to put on a very public display to ask for her hand in marriage. He proposed to her in 2022 during New York Fashion Week, taking a knee as she walked out to take a bow during her Lionne fashion show in front of a packed room. In the video of the moment, LaToia appears stunned, but in retrospect, “It made sense for us,” she says. “He said he went back and forth on if he would propose at the runway show because he did not want to take away from the moment, but he is so heavily involved with that process, like he is taking meetings with our producers, fashion teams, that everyone who knows us was like, this was an incredible proposal.”

Since that moment, LaToia prepped and planned the wedding of her dreams. From the very beginning, it was always Italy for her, as she’d “longed” for the chance to tie the knot in the place known as “The beautiful country.”

“I started coming to Italy a lot, and I fell in love with its historic beauty,” she says. “This place is so rich in beauty and culture, and we wanted our loved ones to experience that.”

And so they made it happen, inviting a who’s who of family and famous friends to Lake Como, where they said “I do” on June 8 at the Villa Balbiano. And for an Italian ceremony, it only made sense for the bride to walk down the aisle in custom Dolce & Gabanna. The entire fashion house’s team was on hand to dress her for the special occasion. She wore a stunning lace gown with matching gloves and a cascading train.

“They flawlessly captured my vision of a vintage yet modern look,” she says. The venue’s exterior, including a massive glass marquee, was covered in stunning florals and crystals, courtesy of the genius of celebrated wedding designer, author, and love expert Diann Valentine. The TV personality knows plenty about Italy, as she was the host of Bravo’s dating series To Rome For Love. “Diann has impeccable taste, so we were just aligned when it came to a lot of our design ideas,” LaToia says.

The end result was an absolutely gorgeous celebration, from the couple’s daughter, Leo, being brought down the aisle in a carriage by big sister Ryelle, pink roses of different shades leading to the altar, and crystals dripping from the ceiling for the reception. When it was time to party, there was an outfit change into a glittering mini-dress (Dolce, of course!), with performances from Miguel, Jeezy, and fireworks to cap off an unforgettable day.

LaToia, who stayed in Europe after the ceremony with Rajon and loved ones to enjoy the beauty of an Italian summer, says the day was filled with joy and excitement, but that was just the beginning. There’s nothing more thrilling than what’s to come for her and the love of her life.

“I think for me I’m just excited about the endless possibilities for the both of us,” she says. “Both of us are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and always show up for each other in so many ways that I’m just excited to see us grow as individuals, but also as a couple.”

See images from their gorgeous celebration, and learn more about their love story and how they pulled off Lake Como’s wedding of the year in this week’s exclusive Bridal Bliss.

