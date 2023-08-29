From Portofino To Paris: The Best Of Black Celebrity Travel In August

Can you believe it’s about to be September? While we hate to see the year progress so fast, we find comfort in the beauty everyone got to see and all of the ways in which our faves experienced wanderlust in the month of August, which indeed zipped on by. Europe is still a hotspot, with stars enjoying time in France and Italy, as well as Greece. But warm-weather destinations still get the girls going, from Florida to Antigua and more. See where some big names traveled to this past month, and get some inspiration for some places to add to your must-see list for this fall.

Serayah

The singer and actress spent quality time with boyfriend, rapper and actor Joey Bada$$, in the city of love.

Meagan Good

The stunner, who turned 42 this month, put on her best beret and enjoyed time in Paris. (No official word on if boyfriend Jonathan Majors was present for the fun, but the heart next to the photo credit is telling!)

Brandee Evans

The P-Valley star showed off those insane abs while enjoying some time to unwind, unplugged, in Saint Augustine, Fla.

Wendy Osefo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband Eddie celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in a few different places, including Rome and Portofino, Italy, Valencia, Spain, and Corsica, France. They certainly did it big!

Gizelle Bryant

Wendy Osefo wasn’t the only RHOP star to enjoy some time abroad. Gizelle Bryant gathered up her daughters for a trip to Italy. They saw some historic sights, hopped on a few boats and did some dancing while enjoying their time together. The trip happened just as oldest daughter Grace was prepping for her freshman year at FAMU.

Janet Jackson and Tasha Smith

The good girlfriends brought along their crew for a getaway in Italy, eating good and living better in the beautiful country.

Jayda Cheaves

Cheaves came for Carnival but stayed for the sun and soaking in the pool in Antigua this month. She showed off her formidable curves, as well as her gorgeous surroundings on the island.

Lori Harvey

The beauty and entrepreneur knows how to vacay. She reminded fans of that while enjoying a baecation with Damson Idris in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ashanti

A woman with quite a few stamps in her passport, the singer enjoyed some R&R and put her fit form on display while hanging out in her favorite Dutch Caribbean destination, Curacao.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

The Currys, minus their kiddos, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a trip to Greece. The islands have been a favorite destination for stars and athletes this summer. Dressed in the classic white attire, the couple fit right in and looked like they were having the perfect getaway.

Letoya Luckett

We can’t tell you where the singer and actress was, but we want to go there if the place allows this type of glow and slayage. Also, nothing beats a sunset over the water.

Kandi Burruss

To celebrate her firstborn daughter, Riley, turning 21 this month, Kandi and her family flew to Turks and Caicos for the ultimate turnup: #rileys21avagebirthday. Fun included a foam party, lots of time in the pool, mother-daughter shots and more.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The couple and their four kids enjoyed their first vacation as a family of six in August. It’s unclear where this trip took place, but it involved pool fun and some amazing views.

Sanya Richards Ross

As they prepare to expand to a family of four, the RHOA star and her brood enjoyed some time off in Jamaica, including in color coordinated family fits.