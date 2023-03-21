29 Photos Of Ashanti In 29 Destinations Around The World

Nobody vacations like singer Ashanti. The star works hard, touring, performing, and jumping on tracks, so when she has some down time, she knows the benefit of zoning out and enjoying the beauty of the world around her. If you peruse her Instagram account, you know she fits in time for trips regularly, whether she’s enjoying the sun and sand in the Caribbean or getting up close with the animals in destinations in Africa and Asia.

Somehow though, there are people who take issue with the “Foolish” singer’s wanderlust. While sharing recent photos of the beauty in Abu Dhabi, someone thought it necessary to hop in the comments and question why the 42-year-old was unmarried with no kids. The effort made to call that out was an attempt to try and put a damper on her love of travel, as if to say she only had time to see the world because she didn’t have a family to come home to. Also, this isn’t the first time folks have tried to bring her down a few notches in fabulosity by mentioning her personal life.

It’s ridiculous though, especially since we don’t know if Ashanti is traveling with a romantic partner and what her own desires are for marriage and children. And who cares either way!? What does any of that have to do with these fly a– photos?

I personally love seeing Ashanti on her adventures. And based on the fact that her passport stamps have only increased significantly since she seriously started sharing her travels on Instagram, with thousands of fans cheering her and her bikini body on, she’s not slowing down for any of us, much less our silly opinions.

So I thought this was a great opportunity to spotlight some of her biggest getaways, and there have been many. In fact, we pulled 31 photos of the diva in 31 destinations around the world, from Turkey to the Turks and Caicos. Enjoy living vicariously through the beauty.

