It’s A Girls Trip! Janet Jackson And Tasha Smith Live It Up In Italy

Some say you can’t make true friends at work, but Janet Jackson and Tasha Smith are proving otherwise. The former cast mates met up to hang out in Italy and we are living for the footage.

Smith, 52, posted a selfie of the three alongside other vacay pics on her Instagram page with the caption, “#girlstrip #funinthesun #sicily and my greedy ass ate errrrrrrrrryyyyyyythang.” Don’t look at the slides if you’re hungry as they’re photos of mouth-watering dishes.

The iconic Ms. Jackson, 57, also posted the same selfie on her page alongside some pictures from their trip. She captioned her series of photos, “Italian girl’s trip 🇮🇹💋.”

In a separate post, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer posted another picture of her hanging with Smith and two other women while holding up a bottle of Black Girl Sunscreen. In the caption, she gave a shout to the brand, founded by Shontay Lundy in 2016.

“Enjoying the Italian sun and @tasha4realsmith introduced me to @blackgirlsunscreen… While it was made with people of color in mind, it can be used on every skin tone and feels so good. So worth supporting ♥️ Wishing the very best to all the entrepreneurs out there, 🙏🏽✊🏽” Jackson wrote.

The ladies were co-stars in the Tyler Perry drama comedy Why Did I Get Married? released in 2007. Smith played Angela, while Jackson played Patricia Agnew.

Smith has also shared photos and videos of her experiences, from hanging out and enjoying a drink to learning how to cook Italian dishes, she’s been having a ball.

Italy has been a hot spot for celebs this summer, with Magic Johnson recently stopping there on his annual couple’s trip. In addition, model Chanel Iman took a baecation to the destination and got engaged to her husband-to-be, NFL player Davon Godchaux, at the start of the summer. Steve and Marjorie Harvey did their wedding anniversary shoot in the luxurious spot in July and are just a few of the famous faces who visited the Boot country.

It’s always nice to see Black women enjoying the finer experiences in life as well as the intangible gift of friendship.