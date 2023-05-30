Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Are Engaged!

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This is model Chanel Iman’s season–the mother of two, who is expecting her third child, just got engaged. Her man, New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux, popped the question during a dreamy baecation in Capri, Italy.

“The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹 💍💎”

Iman’s husband-to-be had a few heartfelt words to share about the proposal too. This will be his first time getting married.

“First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell😂 and I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!” he wrote. “Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!❤️❤️🇮🇹💍”

A few days before the model, 32, announced the engagement, she shared mesmerizing pics of her and Godchaux on a trip to Capri posted up on a boat overlooking the serene waters. The two clearly have a knack for traveling and enjoy doing it together as they did so all summer 2022. In the photo, the NFL player lovingly embraced her bump as she smiled in a blue and white two-piece skirt and top.

Iman revealed the gender of her baking baby with Instagram followers in the middle of May. She’ll be having another girl, making her a girl mom of three. Godchaux, on the other hand, will be having his first daughter as he has a son from a previous relationship.

“I just want to tell my baby I love you, can’t wait to meet you,” he said after the gender reveal uncovered he’d be a girl dad. “Proud dad already. Can’t wait to see you!”

Iman also embraced having another girl despite hoping to have her first boy.

“And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much and I’m just so grateful to be your mother,” she said. “You have an amazing father and together we will raise you. Can’t wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!”

The couple debuted their relationship last April as she ffinalized her divorce from NFL player Sterling Shepard. The New York Giants wide receiver filed for divorce from Iman in June of 2021 and he’s the father of their two daughters Cali and Cassie. She is definitely reminding the girlies that it’s possible to find love and happiness post-divorce.

Cheers to the newly engaged couple!