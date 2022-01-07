On the heels of holiday season, supermodel Chanel Iman reflected on her mental health as the seasons began to change before her eyes. “My mental health and my spirit are really good. I’m very happy. The holiday season’s here, I just got my lights for my house up just yesterday. My birthday is in two weeks [and I’m] planning to celebrate my 31st birthday,” Iman told ESSENCE, which was celebrated on December 1st. Located in her New Jersey home, Iman had a sweet smile across her face as she expressed gratitude for the things she had and held near to her heart including her two daughters, Cali Clay and Cassie Snow.

The holiday season is a time of fellowship and appreciation, which can be demonstrated through the love language of quality time. For Iman, that may look like cozying up on the couch to watch football. These fond memories of watching a night game after putting the children to bed are part of the reason why Iman decided to collaborate with BodyMark by BIC for their NFL series. The line of stencils and temporary tattoo markers for all 32 NFL teams are skin-safe body art for all to experiment with ahead of game day.

Master your game day look like @chaneliman! Show support for your favorite teams with the new BodyMark by #BIC NFL Series temporary tattoo markers, available in custom combinations representing all 32 NFL teams! Get yours now: https://t.co/Tj0orWofZc #BodyMarkbyBIC #BICPartner pic.twitter.com/knFG6J1du1 — BIC (@BICGroup) September 10, 2021

“We believe in the power of self-expression and are inspired by the passion NFL fans have for their favorite teams,” read an official statement by Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. “We’re excited to introduce the BodyMark by BIC NFL Series and offer fans a unique opportunity to personalize their NFL game day style. This is the perfect way to have fun with friends and family and showcase your competitive spirit like never before!” As a world leader in a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC’s decision to partner with style icon and NFL fan Iman was a no-brainer when it came to identifying the perfect face for the ultimate pre-game routine experience.

Admittedly, Iman didn’t become a football fan until later in life. “I loved the energy when I go to stadiums and watch a game. It’s really fun,” she told ESSENCE. For Iman, who has been highly praised for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, BodyMark by BIC NFL Series is “an essential accessory for my everyday game look” and expressed how much fun she has while supporting her favorite team with temporary tattoo art.

“I like using the stencils to support my favorite team and decorate around it to make it my own and make it unique,” Iman said. “With the holiday season around the corner, BodyMark by BIC NFL series is a great gift for stocking stuffers and for sports lovers in your life.”

The BodyMark by BIC NFL Series is now available for purchase now on Amazon.com, US.BIC.com and at select drug and national retailers for $14.99. The series is also available at select Kroger stores for $19.99, and only $14.99 with a loyalty card.