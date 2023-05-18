Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Reveal Gender Of Their Baby On The Way

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Chanel Iman is doing the mommy thing for a third time now. Judging by the gender reveal, it looks like she’s going to remain exclusively a girl mom.

“The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise 👼🏽🎉🎀” she wrote as the caption to a video of the big moment.

The model, 32, shared the gender reveal video featuring her two daughters and boyfriend, New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux, on Mother’s Day. The video starts by showing clips of a family photo shoot where she is dressed in white. The girls all have on flower garland headpieces and . The video continues with the couple introducing themselves. While Iman confesses that she hopes it’s a boy, Godchaux, 28, is hoping for a girl.

“If it’s a girl, I’m already a girl mom. She’ll be just another queen” the model said with a smile.

Iman’s daughters were also split, as Cali, 4, hoped for a brother and Cassie, 3, wanted a sister.

The video ended with them finding out via pink and white confetti they were adding another girl to their blended brood.

“I just want to tell my baby I love you, can’t wait to meet you,” Godchaux said after finding out he would be having his girl. “Proud dad already. Can’t wait to see you!”

Iman also shared some sweet words for her daughter at the end of the video.

“And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much and I’m just so grateful to be your mother,” she said. “You have an amazing father and together we will raise you. Can’t wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!”

She laughed and concluded, “I’m having a girl, guys! A third head to do every morning! I can’t wait to do your hair!”

Iman had her two daughters with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard, who she was married to from 2018 to April 2023, when their divorce was finalized. Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship, 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II. Their baby girl will be the first child the couple share together.