Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Three Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Model Chanel Iman and her NFL-playing beau Sterling Shepard have called it quits. Us Weekly initially broke the news, with a source claiming the couple were getting divorced and “are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.” TMZ Sports would go on to confirm the news, claiming that Shepard filed documents to end the marriage back on June 7, 2021. This news comes amid rumors that have been persistent for months that the couple were on the outs because Iman deleted all of the photos of Shepard from her Instagram account. A glance through his IG also shows that he deleted her presence from his page as well.
The beauty, 31, and athlete, 28, met in 2016 and wed in 2018. They share two daughters. This was the first marriage for both parties, though Iman had previously been in high-profile relationships with rappers A$AP Rocky and Tyga.
We’re sad to see that these two seem to be officially going their separate ways. For a look back at better times, check out their relationship timeline below.
01
2016: They Meet
The pair met at former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz’s birthday party in November of 2016 (Cruz is a former teammate of Shepard’s). “When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. He added, “I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that.” They kept in touch after that party and things took off from there.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Vogue
Loading the player...
02
2017: They Get Engaged
He proposed to the model a day after her birthday on December 2 in 2017. “A night full of tears of happiness,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”
“The catch of my dreams,” he wrote on Instagram to share the news. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
03
2018: They Married
In March 2018, the pair said “I do” at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA with a star-studded wedding party that included Jourdan Dunn and Odell Beckham as a bridesmaid and groomsman. In Instagram videos, which showcased the colorful bridal party introductions and have since been deleted, they couldn’t have looked happier.
04
2018 and 2019: They Started Their Family
In May of 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in a photo shoot that paid homage to Calvin Klein ads and celebrated mothers in general. “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote on Instagram. “As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be.” She gave birth to their first daughter, Cali, on August 10 of that same year. They welcomed their second daughter, Cassie, on December 18, 2019.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
05
2019: All Seemed Well
In August of 2019, Shepard raved about his wife and the mother of his two children. That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it to] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.” He also admitted though that balancing parenting responsibilities with a relationship and his career was difficult, but he was trying to find balance. “It’s honestly tough whenever you put a baby into the situation because you’ve got to still try to find time for each other and a lot of the focus goes onto the baby,” he said. “So that’s the main thing is just me trying to carve out a little time in my schedule and her trying to carve out time in her schedule because we’re both pretty busy. That’s the toughest thing about it, but we find a way to get through it.”
James Devaney/Getty Images
06
2020: Split Rumors Emerged
The rumor mill began to spin last fall after the model deleted all photos of Shepard from her Instagram page and was spotted without her wedding ring. Since then, it has been confirmed that he filed for divorce in June of 2021 and the couple have privately moved forward to end their marriage.