Chanel Iman Debuts New Beau Following Divorce From Sterling Shepard

Model Chanel Iman is off the market again, going public with a new love interest at the first weekend of Coachella. She was embraced in a photo by NFL player Davon Godchaux, who plays tackle for the New England Patriots. She shared the post with a heart, while Godchaux, sharing a few sweet photos of them together from the weekend, captioned his own images “Mines👅❤️”

It’s unclear how long the two have been an item, but Godchaux can be found in Iman’s comments saying “I love you,” so they’re clearly pretty serious.

We’re happy to see the beauty grinning and winning in love again. Back in January, it was confirmed that she and husband Sterling Shepard called it quits. The New York Giants wide receiver filed for divorce from Iman in June of 2021. They share young daughters Cali and Cassie, so a source at the time said the two “are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.” Iman never spoke up about the breakup, and it’s clear that she doesn’t need to. She’s moved on.

Godchaux, like Iman, has a child (a son) from a previous relationship. He also loves fashion, too. He has a whole archived thread on his Instagram dedicated to his trendiest ensembles and sneakers over the years. He can also be seen at plenty of fashion shows and events.

Check out a few photos of Iman’s new boyfriend below!

01 Johnny Louis/Getty Images 02 Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 03 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Diesel 04 John Parra/Getty Images for Diesel 05 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images 06 Anna Webber/Getty Images for IMG