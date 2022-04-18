Loading the player…
By Rivea Ruff ·

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella returned to the desert of Indio, CA in full force. With 7 stages packed full of star-studded performances, fan surprises, and appearances from some of the top acts in Hip Hop, R&B, and soul performing today, the annual music and arts festival made its grand return with millions of eager (and maskless) concert-goers on the grounds across three days.

Stars like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls brought the girl-power energy to their headlining sets, complete with choreography, pole dancers, costume changes, glam, and live bands.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Meanwhile, faves like Ari Lennox, Masego, and Giveon brought the sultry smolder and cooled down the crowd with their smooth R&B vocals.

Take a look at some of the performance highlights below:

01
Megan Thee Stallion
02
Megan Thee Stallion
03
Doja Cat
04
Doja Cat
05
The Weeknd
06
City Girls
07
Yung Miami – City Girls
08
JT – City Girls
09
Big Sean
10
Ari Lennox
11
Giveon
12
Mariah The Scientist
13
Lil Baby
14
Koffee
15
Masego
16
Tinashe
17
21 Savage
18
Vince Staples

