After a two-year hiatus, Coachella returned to the desert of Indio, CA in full force. With 7 stages packed full of star-studded performances, fan surprises, and appearances from some of the top acts in Hip Hop, R&B, and soul performing today, the annual music and arts festival made its grand return with millions of eager (and maskless) concert-goers on the grounds across three days.

Stars like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls brought the girl-power energy to their headlining sets, complete with choreography, pole dancers, costume changes, glam, and live bands.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Meanwhile, faves like Ari Lennox, Masego, and Giveon brought the sultry smolder and cooled down the crowd with their smooth R&B vocals.

Take a look at some of the performance highlights below:

01 Megan Thee Stallion 02 Megan Thee Stallion 03 Doja Cat 04 Doja Cat 05 The Weeknd 06 City Girls 07 Yung Miami – City Girls 08 JT – City Girls 09 Big Sean 10 Ari Lennox 11 Giveon 12 Mariah The Scientist 13 Lil Baby 14 Koffee 15 Masego 16 Tinashe 17 21 Savage 18 Vince Staples

