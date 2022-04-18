After a two-year hiatus, Coachella returned to the desert of Indio, CA in full force. With 7 stages packed full of star-studded performances, fan surprises, and appearances from some of the top acts in Hip Hop, R&B, and soul performing today, the annual music and arts festival made its grand return with millions of eager (and maskless) concert-goers on the grounds across three days.
Stars like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls brought the girl-power energy to their headlining sets, complete with choreography, pole dancers, costume changes, glam, and live bands.
Meanwhile, faves like Ari Lennox, Masego, and Giveon brought the sultry smolder and cooled down the crowd with their smooth R&B vocals.
Take a look at some of the performance highlights below: