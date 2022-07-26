Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Have Been On Baecation All Summer And We Love To See It

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Many of us are lucky if we’re able to take one vacation in the summer, but supermodel Chanel Iman and her boyfriend Davon Godchaux have been on back-to-back getaways, soaking up the sun rays and falling further in love.

Godchaux, a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, spent the warm months of the NFL off-season traveling with the beauty, with the couple hitting up Turks & Caicos, Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, Greece, Cabo San Lucas, Italy, and most recently, Miami, which they enjoyed with their kids from their respective past relationships. They’ve been on the move since May.

That’s more than a handful of hot spots together. And you know what they say, you don’t really know someone until you travel with them! Clearly these two are enjoying each other’s company.

Iman and Godchaux went public with their relationship this past spring, sharing photos of themselves hugged up at Coachella in April. He captioned his images, “Mines.”

Ever since then, the two have been happily sharing photos of the time they’re spending together and have received a lot of support and love from their followers and fans.

Unfortunately, not everyone has been super supportive. Iman is in the midst of divorcing New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, with whom she shares her two daughters. He filed to end things in June of 2021, and while she’s moved on, Shepard’s mother, Cheri, wasn’t happy to see photos of her granddaughters hanging out in Miami with Godchaux’s son. She shared a few comments on a post about the model needing to “get divorced” first. She also claimed she didn’t care who Iman was dating, but was concerned about who her granddaughters were being “exposed to.” All concerns that could have been shared privately, but alas…

Either way, Iman has kept her responses tempered (using only emojis) to second comments from followers and fans defending her right to move on. It seems she simply wants to go on with her jet-setting, joyous life with Godchaux in peace and we’re not mad at that.